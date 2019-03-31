RASTAUSKAS, Patricia J. "Pat" Age 71 of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Suites at Walnut Creek. She was born March 20, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William (Bud) and Mary Whyte. Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vitolis Rastauskas. A native of Kettering, OH, Pat was a graduate of Fairmont West High School, class of 1966. Pat is survived by her daughter, Stacia R. (Stephen) Bretherton; sisters Penni (Thom) Meyer, Peggi Whyte-Stiver (Mark Stiver), Pamela Whyte (Ron Saylor); grandchildren, William and James Bretherton; niece Ariana Rastauskas (Gintaras Kairevicius), niece Daniela (Gailius) Draugelis; nephew Christopher (Ai) Stiver; niece Leigh Anne Stiver (Tony Lombardi), great-nephews Lukas and Ignas Draugelis, Martynas Kairevicius and Mark Lombardi; great-niece Lucille Lombardi. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends. With a keen sense of humor, Pat was an avid reader, crafter, and game player who enjoyed being with family and friends. Married to Vito for 34 years before his death in 2007, they resided in Tampa, FL, Durham, NC, Noblesville, IN, and Caracas, Venezuela before returning to the Dayton area in 1995. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Stacy, whom she supported unconditionally, spending many weekends on soccer fields, at school events, and planning and executing family activities and vacations. Pat loved watching sports, especially college basketball and her beloved Duke Blue Devils. For the past six years, the lights of her life were her grandchildren, William and James. A memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel at David's Cemetery (4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, OH). Calling hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary