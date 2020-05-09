|
|
REICHARD, Patricia A. "Patty" Age 87, of Washington Township, OH formerly of Clayton, OH went to be home with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Patty was born on April 9, 1933, to the late Raymond and Marie (Srode) Landis, in Clayton. While attending high school she met the love of her life, Gene Reichard. They soon became high school sweethearts and were homecoming king and queen together, and for the next 68 years they were inseparable. They eventually moved to the Dayton area where they raised their family and grew the Reichard businesses into the success it is today. Patty was a longtime member of Clayton Brethren Church as well as Faith Baptist Church in Beavercreek. Family was always her highest priority and she dearly loved Gene, her children, and her grandchildren. Her kind hearted and fun personality will be missed by all. Patty is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gene Reichard; sons, Jeff (Denise) Reichard and Dr. Scott (Dr. Barbara Shoos) Reichard; grandchildren, Rhett (Holly) Reichard and Paige (Josh Roslan) Reichard-Roslan; brother, Clarence Landis; and other beloved extended family. A visitation following social distancing guidelines will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 4-7pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A private family service will be held at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's and Kettering Cancer Center for the excellent care they provided Patty. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020