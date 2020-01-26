Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
140 S. Findlay Street
Patricia REINHART

Patricia REINHART Obituary
REINHART, Patricia J. Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a graduate of Lincoln School of Nursing Class of 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor John Reinhart, parents, John & Genevieve Worthing, brothers, Thomas & John Worthing. Patricia is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Catherine Ann & Dennis Singleton of Dayton and Amy L. & John Bright of Brookville; sons, John P. Reinhart of Huber Heights and Bill Reinhart of Riverside; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Latin Requiem Mass 11 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 140 S. Findlay Street with Father George Gabet Celebrant. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
