REINHART, Patricia J. Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a graduate of Lincoln School of Nursing Class of 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor John Reinhart, parents, John & Genevieve Worthing, brothers, Thomas & John Worthing. Patricia is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Catherine Ann & Dennis Singleton of Dayton and Amy L. & John Bright of Brookville; sons, John P. Reinhart of Huber Heights and Bill Reinhart of Riverside; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Latin Requiem Mass 11 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 140 S. Findlay Street with Father George Gabet Celebrant. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020