REISING, Patricia A.



Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for over 20 years and currently a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and MENSA. She retired from Childrens Medical Center after 25 years of service.



Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John M.; daughter, Juliette "Jill" Weekley of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, John "Jack" & Pamela Reising; sister, Jeannie Huffman; brothers, Tom & Jerry Gillooly; 1 granddaughter; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FISH Food Pantry in Patricia's memory.



Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store