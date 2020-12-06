1/
REISING, Patricia A.

Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for over 20 years and currently a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and MENSA. She retired from Childrens Medical Center after 25 years of service.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John M.; daughter, Juliette "Jill" Weekley of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, John "Jack" & Pamela Reising; sister, Jeannie Huffman; brothers, Tom & Jerry Gillooly; 1 granddaughter; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FISH Food Pantry in Patricia's memory.

Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
