RICHARD, Patricia A. 87, of Springfield, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in The Ohio Masonic Home. Pat was born March 26, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to Thomas and Bertha (Shankey) Payne. She loved her family and was the type of person who never met a stranger. If she met you once, she would always remember you. Survivors include four children, Guy (Judy) Worthington, Gail Pape, Cindy Deutscher and Valerie (Paul) Wilson; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, John Richard; a son, William Patrick Worthington; and a grandson, Justin Deutscher. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Masonic Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019