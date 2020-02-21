|
RODGERS (nee Galloway), Patricia L. 85, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Kettering Hospital following a brief illness. Patricia was born on July 1, 1934 in Litchfield, Illinois to Raymond and Verona Galloway. Aside from being a wonderful mother and a loving wife, Patricia attended Sinclair Community College to further her education and worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in the Accounts Payable Department until her retirement. She loved traveling to visit family, often returning to her hometown of Alton, Illinois. She took great pride in being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Rodgers, sister Joanne Delaney (Jack), and brother Raymond "Bud" Galloway of Alton, Illinois. Patricia is survived by her children, William Rodgers, Susan Rodgers Phillips, Aaron Rodgers (Mary), Thomas Rodgers (Chie), and Raymond Rodgers (Brieanna); sister-in-law Jay Galloway; nine grandchildren, Ian Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Sarah Rodgers (Dino), Emily Rodgers, Billy Rodgers, Hannah Rodgers, Molly Wireman (Austin), Susan Rodgers, and Miles Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Josephine Wireman. A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Henry's Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020