RUEGER, Patricia Anne Age 89 of Dayton passed away December 30, 2019 at Sycamore Glen Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry, Sr. and Ruth Rueger, brothers Robert, Elden, Sr., Harry Jr.; sisters, Velma Rueger Frick, and Betty Rueger Massey, and nephews, William Frick, Robert Massey, Larry Massey, Thomas Rueger and her dear friend, Herman Ackerman. Patty is survived by daughter, Deborah Stiver and husband Jeff, granddaughter Heather Jarrett and husband Tim, grandson Scott Stiver and wife Kara and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers: Dr. William J. Rueger, Sr. and wife Barbara of Plain City, Ohio, and Richard E. Rueger and wife JoAnn of Centerville, Ohio. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Billie Jean Rueger Smith, Elden Rueger, Jr., Karen Rueger Riesenberg and husband Gerry, Harry J. "Skip" Rueger, III, Roberta Frick Coy and husband Ronald, James Frick and wife Jean, John Frick, Daniel Rueger and wife Michel, Dr. William J. Rueger, Jr. Mathew Rueger and wife Lynn Hallemann, Patrick Massey and wife Natalie, Kathy Massey Harsha, Douglas Massey, LeeAnn Rueger Click and husband Todd and many great nieces and nephews, and several great-great-nieces and nephews. Patty was the seventh child of the eight Rueger children. Patty lived most of her life in the Belmont neighborhood of Dayton. She was employed by NCR Corporation and later by Delco Products Division of General Motors Corporation where she retired from in 1989. Patty was a talented musician, playing the piano, guitar, harmonica and also sang and yodeled. When she whistled bird calls, people around her would start looking for the birds! She was also a part of a "Blue Grass" band for several years. Funeral Services 11 am Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Rev. Carla Stengel officiating. Entombment in Woodland Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10 am until service time at 11 am Wednesday at the funeral home. To all the staff at each of the assisted living places, The Wellington of Dayton, Elmcroft of Washington Township, and Sycamore Glen Health Center, we have been so thankful and very grateful to have your staff taking care of Patty since she fell in April of 2012. A big Thank you for the excellent care you all gave to Patty. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020