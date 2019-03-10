SAWYER, Patricia Eleanor Age 80, of Millville, Ohio passed away on March 7, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Center in Hamilton. She was born on September 5, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Lorenza Lee and Dorothy (Brehm) Morehouse. She graduated from Ross High School and on December 17, 1960, she married Harvey Sawyer at Shandon Congregational Church. She retired after 36 years at H&R Block. Patricia was a lifelong member of Shandon Congregational Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Sawyer, Jr.; three children, Lori (Ron) Schwartz, Brenda (Art) McFarland, and Andrew (Karen) Sawyer; six grandchildren, Benjamin, Kathryn, Michael, Aundria, Alyssa, and Megan; three great grandchildren, Logan James, Violet Marie and Harlynn Faye; one brother, Lorenza Lee "Butch" Morehouse; two sisters, Carol (Mark) Lange and Wilda (the late David) Kilgus; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, David "Doc" Morehouse and Steve Morehouse and two sisters, Dorothy Baker and Mildred Greenwell. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 am with burial following in New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to the Shandon Congregational Church, PO Box 45, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary