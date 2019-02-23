|
|
SCHWOERER (Lengyel), Patricia Ann 83, died January 8, 2019, while visiting loved ones in Houston, Texas. Patti was born June 8, 1935, in Whiting, Indiana, to Michael and Mary Lengyel. Patti's life-long passion and artistic ability led her to New York City to attend a prestigious art program. She was a brilliant artist and interior designer and is fondly remembered for teaching those around her the joys of art. She lived in Fairfield, Ohio and traveled the world, before retiring in Sun City Center, Florida. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her children, Keith (Laurie) Binns and Lynn Stoehr; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria Dosen and Judy Pitlik; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by Ray Schwoerer, Bill Johnson and Lori Binns. A private ceremony was held on January 12th in Houston, Texas.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2019