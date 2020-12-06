1/1
Patricia SHEAFFER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEAFFER, Patricia O.

Age 86, of Dayton passed peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born

October 24, 1934, in Dallastown, PA, to Rev. Russell and Mary Oyer. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College as a Registered Nurse, and from United Theological Seminary with a Masters Degree. Patricia spent most of her

career working as a psychiatric nurse in the Dayton area. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dartmouth, Eastway, and Dettmer, and taught in the nursing programs at Good Samaritan and Miami- Jacobs College over the course of her career. She was also very involved in the theater community in

Dayton, performing in shows at the Dayton Playhouse and the Theater Guild, and ushering for the Human Race Theater Company. She was also an avid knitter and quilter, creating many beautiful items for loved ones. She had a kind heart and a listening ear that was appreciated by many.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Aaron, parents, and son Neil. She is survived by her loving children Noel (Joe Farley) of West Hollywood, CA; Megan (Randy) Kreill of Beavercreek; Brian (Amanda Materne) of Oregon City, OR; 3 grandchildren Lindsay, Emma and Arin Kreill,

numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Thank you to the staff at Trinity Community for 16 years of priceless care, and to the staff at Hospice of the Miami Valley for a year of great support. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date at Shiloh Church UCC in Dayton. Contributions can be made in her name to any of the many arts organizations in the Dayton area, Trinity

Community of Beavercreek, Hospice of the Miami Valley, or Shiloh Church UCC. Arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved