SILLIMAN, Patricia "Pat" 90, passed peacefully in the presence of her family at home in Enon, Ohio, on January 8, 2020. Born in Linesville, Pa. and former resident of Warren, Oh. Survived by her loving husband of 72 years, F. Norman Silliman, sons and daughter; David, William (Dianne), Mark (Danna), Richard (Linn) and Rebecca (D. Jeffrey) Scheeler. 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law Judy Silliman and Joanne (Dick) Corradi. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother William (Evelyn) Dennis, Russell Silliman, and daughter-in-law Susan Silliman. Seventy-year member of Eastern Star, Enon Relief, Enon Lioness, Enon Sundial Garden Club, Christ Episcopal Church, ECW, former member Springfield Country Club, (Women's Club Champion 1993), Ohio Sr. Women's Invitational Golf Assoc., Terracella Women's Club and Wittenberg Guild. Memorial Service will be held Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High St., Springfield, at 2pm, Thursday, January 16. Family will receive visitors at the Church at 1pm in the Guild Room. Family and Friends invited to reception at Willow Run Club House in Enon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505, or Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020