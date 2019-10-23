|
SIMMONS, Patricia Age 86 of Dayton, OH, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1933 in Dayton to the late Emerson Bell and Garnet Stone. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Royce Simmons. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Walter) Price, Jerry Idle, Debbie (Danny) Stanaford, Pamela Weller and Martin Miller; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM. Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. To share a memory of Pat or leave a special message for her family, please click on the Share Memories button above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019