Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia SIMMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia SIMMONS Obituary
SIMMONS, Patricia Age 86 of Dayton, OH, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1933 in Dayton to the late Emerson Bell and Garnet Stone. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Royce Simmons. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Walter) Price, Jerry Idle, Debbie (Danny) Stanaford, Pamela Weller and Martin Miller; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM. Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. To share a memory of Pat or leave a special message for her family, please click on the Share Memories button above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now