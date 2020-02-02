Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SKABLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia SKABLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia SKABLA Obituary
SKABLA, Patricia L. DuVal 89 of Springfield passed away January 29, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 25, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Aleen Blake. She was a member of the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren. Patricia was a graduate of Springfield High School and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert DuVal and Robert Skabla; daughter Vivian Harmison; twin sister Polly Pendergraft; sister Betty Scott. Survivors include her children Robert A. (Debra) DuVal and Gerald (Barbara) DuVal; sister Mary Waneta Wright; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services to honor Patricia will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with Pastor Tad Hobert officiating. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 9:00AM until time of services. Burial to follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -