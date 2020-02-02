|
|
SKABLA, Patricia L. DuVal 89 of Springfield passed away January 29, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 25, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Aleen Blake. She was a member of the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren. Patricia was a graduate of Springfield High School and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert DuVal and Robert Skabla; daughter Vivian Harmison; twin sister Polly Pendergraft; sister Betty Scott. Survivors include her children Robert A. (Debra) DuVal and Gerald (Barbara) DuVal; sister Mary Waneta Wright; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services to honor Patricia will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with Pastor Tad Hobert officiating. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 9:00AM until time of services. Burial to follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 2, 2020