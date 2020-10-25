1/1
Patricia SMITH
SMITH, Patricia

Age 83, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born June 12, 1937, to William Mckinley High and Goldie

Lincoln (Davis) in Charleston, West Virginia. Patricia was a longtime employee of Dayton YMCA. She was a member of Evangel Church of God and had also frequently attended Hope of Horizon Church.

Patricia is survived by her children, Howard (Amanda) Haynes of Brookville, Suzette

(Harold) Clay of Dayton, Charles Haynes of Dayton, Phillip (Kelly) Haynes of Charleston, West Virginia, Tammy (Joe)

Howell of Seaman; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and good friend and caregiver, Lou Mount.

A graveside service will be held for Patricia on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Eversole Cemetery.


www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
