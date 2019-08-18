|
SOMMER (Noll), Patricia Ann 87, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Birches at Concord, NH due to end stage Alzheimer's (having been in a memory care unit since 2013). Patricia was born in Dayton, OH on July 29, 1931, the daughter of Leo and Isabelle (Hornick) Noll. Growing up in Dayton, Patricia attended St. Anthony School (Class of 1945), Julienne H.S. (Class of 1949), and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1952). Maintaining close friends from High School (known as Pinky to her "Club); Patricia worked her entire career as a nurse. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Sommer in December 1999. Members of her family include her brother, Leo Noll (Marlene) of Beavercreek, OH and her four children: Karen Lombardo (John) of Kiawah Island, SC; Michael Sommer of Annapolis, MD; Cynthia Valdeck of Castle Rock, CO; and Lori Sommer-Kanter (John) of Hopkinton, NH and five grandchildren: Erin, Brian and Mark Lombardo, and Owen and Carley Kanter. Friends may attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Friday August 23 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dayton, OH followed by a gathering at Calvary Cemetery. Those who wish may make contributions in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655 (813) 920-2922. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019