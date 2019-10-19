|
STEPHENS, Patricia E. 80, of South Vienna passed away October 17, 2019. She was born in Plattsburg, Ohio on July 8, 1939 the daughter of Earl and Leona Flannery. Pat was a 1957 graduate of Northeastern High School. She was the original Miss Hurst Golden Shifter in 1965. Pat was a 25 year cancer survivor. She was a member of the OES Caroline Chapter #39 of Mechanicsburg, an avid horse and animal lover and Avon sales leader. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Priscilla McDonald. Survivors include her brother Roger (Sharon) Flannery; nephews Dale McDonald and Andrew Flannery; and niece Elaine McDonald; three great nieces and one great nephew. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2-4pm in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019