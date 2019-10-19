Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Patricia Stephens Obituary
STEPHENS, Patricia E. 80, of South Vienna passed away October 17, 2019. She was born in Plattsburg, Ohio on July 8, 1939 the daughter of Earl and Leona Flannery. Pat was a 1957 graduate of Northeastern High School. She was the original Miss Hurst Golden Shifter in 1965. Pat was a 25 year cancer survivor. She was a member of the OES Caroline Chapter #39 of Mechanicsburg, an avid horse and animal lover and Avon sales leader. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Priscilla McDonald. Survivors include her brother Roger (Sharon) Flannery; nephews Dale McDonald and Andrew Flannery; and niece Elaine McDonald; three great nieces and one great nephew. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2-4pm in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
