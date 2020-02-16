|
STEPHENSON, Patricia Age 64 of Lewisburg, passed away February 11, 2020. Patricia passed 17 days after her husband, William Stephenson, to join him in heaven. She was an avid country music fan. She loved her dogs, flowers, and her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be truly missed. She is survived by her sons: Michael Stephenson of Dublin and Daniel (Stacey) Stephenson of Ashland, grandchildren: Danny, Aaron, Anna, and Mateo, siblings: Nora Nicholas, Brenda Ludwig, James Isaacs, Billy Isaacs, and Janie Looper, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: William Stephenson and parents: Hobart and Clara Isaacs. A combined Celebration of Life for William and Patricia Stephenson will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion (200 W National Rd, Englewood). Military honors will begin promptly a 1:00 p.m. Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020