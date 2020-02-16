Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion
200 W National Rd
Englewood, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
American Legion
200 W National Rd
Englewood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia STEPHENSON


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia STEPHENSON Obituary
STEPHENSON, Patricia Age 64 of Lewisburg, passed away February 11, 2020. Patricia passed 17 days after her husband, William Stephenson, to join him in heaven. She was an avid country music fan. She loved her dogs, flowers, and her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be truly missed. She is survived by her sons: Michael Stephenson of Dublin and Daniel (Stacey) Stephenson of Ashland, grandchildren: Danny, Aaron, Anna, and Mateo, siblings: Nora Nicholas, Brenda Ludwig, James Isaacs, Billy Isaacs, and Janie Looper, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: William Stephenson and parents: Hobart and Clara Isaacs. A combined Celebration of Life for William and Patricia Stephenson will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion (200 W National Rd, Englewood). Military honors will begin promptly a 1:00 p.m. Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -