|
|
STINSON, Patricia A. Loving mother and grandmother, resided at Springfield Towers in Springfield, Ohio, was 86, at the time of her passing on December 30, 2019. Pat was born on July 17, 1933 to Lida (Turner) Williams and Ammon F. Williams in Paintsville, Ky. Her siblings are Carl (Buddy) Williams and wife Connie Williams of Russell, Ky. and James Roger Williams and wife Terry Williams of Paintsville Ky. Oil Springs High School was where Pat graduated in 1952. During 1952 to 1953 Pat Stinson was married in 1954 to Elmo Stinson whom pasted in 1983. From 1952 to 1954 Pat worked as an operator for Southern Bell in Paintsville, Kentucky. In 1963 Pat and Elmo started Stinson Manufacturing in Gahanna, Ohio. Pat worked as the office manager until the business was sold in 1991. From 1992 to 1995 Pat worked for Bank One as a Customer Service Operator in Westerville, Ohio. In 1995 Pat moved back to her home town and lived there for 12 years. While she was in Kentucky Pat worked from 2003 to 2006 for the state as a receptionist in the department of Human Recourses. In 2006 Pat moved back to Springfield and began living at Springfield Towers until her death. Pat survived her husband Elmo Stinson and will be reunited with him at Northlawn Cemetery, in Westerville, Ohio. The Stinson's were blessed with two son's, Jeffery Stinson of Springfield and Mark Alan Stinson, who passed in 2003, whom was survived by his wife Beth Stinson. Pat, leaves five grandchildren, Todd Stinson, Christa Stinson, Jacob (Tiffany) Stinson, Nicole Stinson, and Kali Stinson; and a great grandson Zeek. Pat, all so left several nieces and nephews. There will be no services and inurnment will be private in Northlawn Cemetery next to her husband. In lieu of flowers please consider a Memorial donation to Ohio Hospices 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 400 Springfield, OH 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020