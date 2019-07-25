Home

STONE, Patricia Laing "Tricia" Age 69, passed away on July 22, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her family. Tricia was born in 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Stanley Laing and Janet Orr Laing. She was the second of five children growing up in Oakwood and attended boarding school at Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, CT as well as Denison University. She had a love for cooking and entertaining and perfected her culinary skills by studying in the test kitchens of Betty Crocker, General Mills and taking culinary arts classes at Cornell. In 1972, she married the love of her life, Mark William Stone and created a beautiful family and successful businesses over her 46 years of marriage. Throughout Tricia's life, she was a gracious host, selfless friend, and compassionate daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She remains loved by her husband Mark, daughter Kate Eckert (Dan, Haleigh, Andrew, Grant, Ryan), son Adam (Ellisa, Madeline, Isabella, Evan), son Paul (Jackie, Caroline, Corinne), brother Robert S. Laing Jr. (Nancy), sister Cynthia Heitzman (Judd), and sister Elizabeth Merritt (R. King). Tricia lived a wonderful life with her feisty wit, unwavering kindness, and love for her family. She spent her life putting others' needs above her own, and she will be dearly missed by many. At Tricia's wishes there will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions can be made in her name to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019
