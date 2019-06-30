Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SWAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia SWAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia SWAIN Obituary
SWAIN, Patricia Ann "Trish" 61, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born May 28, 1958 in Springfield, Ohio; the daughter of Rev. Grover Jr. and Carrie Swain. She was an employee of Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc. with 42 years of service. Patricia was a faithful believer in God and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Wilma Lee Swain Edwards. Trish leaves to cherish her memory, devoted and loving son Julius (Alex) Swain, caring and supportive Columbia Gas family, and host of nieces and nephews. She has touched many lives and truly will be missed. Trish was a strong, independent woman, an amazing mother, she was patient and caring. She devoted her time to her son and the Lord. Service for Patricia Swain will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home 823, South Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12noon with Pastor John Buffington officating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PorterQualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.