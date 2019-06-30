SWAIN, Patricia Ann "Trish" 61, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born May 28, 1958 in Springfield, Ohio; the daughter of Rev. Grover Jr. and Carrie Swain. She was an employee of Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc. with 42 years of service. Patricia was a faithful believer in God and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Wilma Lee Swain Edwards. Trish leaves to cherish her memory, devoted and loving son Julius (Alex) Swain, caring and supportive Columbia Gas family, and host of nieces and nephews. She has touched many lives and truly will be missed. Trish was a strong, independent woman, an amazing mother, she was patient and caring. She devoted her time to her son and the Lord. Service for Patricia Swain will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home 823, South Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12noon with Pastor John Buffington officating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PorterQualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019