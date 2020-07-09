1/1
Patricia TANNER
1930 - 2020
TANNER, Patricia A. Age 90, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on January 25, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of William and Margaret (Wagner) Cox. She attended St. Ann School, graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1947 and attended Ohio University. On October 21, 1950, she married John "Jack" B. Tanner and he preceded her in death in 1991. Patricia was employed at the City of Fairfield as the finance office manager for many years, retiring on February 27, 1997. She had a deep love for spending time with her family, traveling, golfing, and playing cards with her friends. She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Willie) Campbell, Cindy Wallace, and Tami (Keith) Willis; five grandchildren, Tonya (Shane) Buchanan, John (Shannon) Wogenstahl, Tina Wogenstahl, Danielle (Brock) Frear, and Misty (Josh) Timler; seven great-grandchildren, Ericka (Andrew), Britney (Mike), Cassidy (Ryan), Riley, Madison, Makenzie, and Gunnar; her great-great-grandchildren, Logan, Cole, and soon to be baby Nelson; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Cox; her brother-in-law, Gene "Middie" Smith; her true lifelong friends, Joy Vail, Carol Becker, and Patty Hildebrand; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her mother and father-in-law, John and Alma Tanner; her sister, Lucille Haugen; her brother, William Cox; her sister-in-law, Dolores Smith; her brothers-in-law, Bob and Bill Tanner; and two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Brooklyn. The family would like to give a special thanks to Interim Health for Patricia's 9:00 am wake-up call from Terri and to Viv, her caregiver buddy. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 411 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parachute of Butler County, CASA, 284 North Fair Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

