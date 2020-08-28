1/
Patricia THAXTON
1948 - 2020
THAXTON, Patricia Ann Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home. She was born November 11, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Delores (Fague) Thaxton. Patricia is survived by her siblings, Eugene G. (Linda) Thaxton and Christine M. Thaxton; niece, Brittnee Thaxton-Bell; nephew, Jerry Burnside; along with many other extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
AUG
29
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
