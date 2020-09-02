1/1
Patricia TIMLER
TIMLER, Patricia Patricia "Pat" Timler age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital. She is survived by her long time partner James "Bo" Marcum; daughter, Lori (Bruce) Rich; daughter, Aleta (Brian) Beacher. Her grandchildren, Sophie Rich, Noah Rich and Stella Beacher and her brother, Terry (Wanda) Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Timler; her son, Jeff Williams and both her parents. She graduated from Seven Mile School in 1961. She went on to become an LPN and loved being a nurse at Golden Years Nursing Home where she worked for Bud and Bonnie Angus. Pat loved to cook and she especially loved to cook for her family. For many years she hosted a weekly family night so her children and grandchildren could gather, eat her delicious food and make wonderful memories chatting over dinner. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas, camping, and taking vacations to Clearwater Beach Florida. She loved all animals big or small and would try to nurse any sick animal back to health. The family has chosen to have a private memorial at a later date. Advantage Cremation Care

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
