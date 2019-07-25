TURNER, Patricia A. 78, loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Patricia was born on November 15, 1940 in Springfield, OH to Paul A. and Martha J. Mealy. Patricia was an advocate for equality and spreading peace and love. Her career impacted the lives of countless people and spanned over 40 years at OIC, retiring from ODJFS in 2007. She married Frederick L. Turner Jr. and from that incredible interracial love story, they raised five sons, John, James, Jeffery, Frederick III, Brian, and two daughters, Regina and Christina. Patricia had a passion for practicing random acts of kindness to make the world a better place. She also loved to read, spend time with her loved ones and be Nene to her granddaughter, Olivia. She was known for her quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit- never turning anyone away in their time of need. Patricia was preceded in death by her father Paul, her mother Martha, her husband Fred, her sons, John, James, and Brian. She is survived by her four children Regina (Terry) Virts, Jeffery (Terri) Mougey, Frederick III, and Christina (Bryan Artis) Montgomery, her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Lynn Mealy, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild and nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chelsea Johnson and Forest Glen for their wonderful care and love they've shown to our mother over the last 8 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME at 12 o'clock p.m. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Vitas Hospice Healthcare and to practice random acts of kindness to keep the spirit of Pat Turner alive, always. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 25, 2019