Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Patricia UNDERWOOD


1932 - 2019
Patricia UNDERWOOD Obituary
UNDERWOOD, Patricia A. "Patty" 87, of Urbana was welcomed by the Lord at the gates of heaven peacefully Sunday morning, July 14, 2019. She was born May 10, 1932, in Woodstock, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Jackson) Carroll. She graduated from Concord High School in 1950. Patty retired after 21 years of dedicated service as the Head Cook at Northeastern and Kenton Ridge High Schools in the Northeastern School District; and she loved "her kids". She was also very active with her children in 4-H, with both projects and clubs. She enjoyed working with Avon, she loved to sing and was very outgoing and caring. She is survived by her son, Marvin (Joyce) Underwood; daughters, Sherry Hurst, Holly (Jerry) Klark; grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Cordrey, Ryan (Kelsey) Hurst, and Cori Snyder (Steve Renacs); and great-grandchildren, Briar Hurst, Ruby and Ryder Renacs. A celebration of Miss Patty's life with family and friends will be held from 5-8pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019
