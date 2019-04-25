Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
WALKER (Dismeaux), Patricia Eugene Age 76, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home in Johnstown, OH. Patricia was born April 25, 1942 in Lancaster, KY to the late Gillis Sr. and Olivia Dismeaux. She was a faithful and active member of Cross Pointe Church, New Albany, OH. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Eric Walker; devoted daughter, Lori Walker; brothers, Gillis Dismeaux (Juanita), Garland Dismeaux (Lisa), Gary Dismeaux; granddaughters, Alexis Walker and Alexandra Gist; great granddaughter, Riley Cooper; dedicated caretaker/"son", Jay Chase; special family members, Michelle Dismeaux, Jackie Garr; a host of beloved friends and cousins. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
