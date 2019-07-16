Home

Patricia WELLS Obituary
WELLS, Patricia L. Age 75 of Riverside, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She taught special education for 25 years, primarily at Alpha School. She also had a deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 55 years: David "Butch" Wells, daughters: Deborah (Dean) Wescott, Cynthia Wells, brother: Bill (Shirley) Limberg, grandchildren: Chelsea (Chris), David, Ethan (Sam), Daniel, Temple, Ian, Joshua, and Alexia, step-grandchildren: Renata, Austin, and Jessica, great-grandchildren: Aedyn, Emerlyn, Joseph, and Lucy, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Sarah Limberg and grandson Thomas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019
