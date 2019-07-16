|
WELLS, Patricia L. Age 75 of Riverside, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She taught special education for 25 years, primarily at Alpha School. She also had a deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 55 years: David "Butch" Wells, daughters: Deborah (Dean) Wescott, Cynthia Wells, brother: Bill (Shirley) Limberg, grandchildren: Chelsea (Chris), David, Ethan (Sam), Daniel, Temple, Ian, Joshua, and Alexia, step-grandchildren: Renata, Austin, and Jessica, great-grandchildren: Aedyn, Emerlyn, Joseph, and Lucy, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Sarah Limberg and grandson Thomas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019