Patricia YENSEL

YENSEL (Howley), Patricia J. Age 91, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was a 1946 graduate of Julienne High School and a long time active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood where she sang in the funeral choir. Pat worked for many years as a receptionist at Englewood Family Practice. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, enjoyed watching March Madness, fantasy football and helping out at the annual Bill Yensel golf outing. Pat also enjoyed playing bridge, but above all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Julie Dillard of Englewood, William H. "Bucky" Yensel, Jr., of Dayton, Jane (Charlie) Woodie, of Dayton, Cathy (Larry) Young, of Englewood, Chrissy (Kevin) Newton, of Dayton, Patti (Charlie) Robeson, of AZ, Pete (Kelly) Yensel, of GA; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Howley, of Dayton; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Heath "Bill" Yensel, Sr.; parents, John and Marguerite (Horan) Howley; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Ruth Howley; sister, Peg Howley; granddaughter, Lindsay Robeson and nephew, Brian Howley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.P.P.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A public walk through visitation will be on Friday, June 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Yensel Basketball Scholarship Fund through the Northmont Education Foundation or to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.