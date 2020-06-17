Patricia YENSEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YENSEL (Howley), Patricia J. Age 91, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was a 1946 graduate of Julienne High School and a long time active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood where she sang in the funeral choir. Pat worked for many years as a receptionist at Englewood Family Practice. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, enjoyed watching March Madness, fantasy football and helping out at the annual Bill Yensel golf outing. Pat also enjoyed playing bridge, but above all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Julie Dillard of Englewood, William H. "Bucky" Yensel, Jr., of Dayton, Jane (Charlie) Woodie, of Dayton, Cathy (Larry) Young, of Englewood, Chrissy (Kevin) Newton, of Dayton, Patti (Charlie) Robeson, of AZ, Pete (Kelly) Yensel, of GA; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Howley, of Dayton; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Heath "Bill" Yensel, Sr.; parents, John and Marguerite (Horan) Howley; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Ruth Howley; sister, Peg Howley; granddaughter, Lindsay Robeson and nephew, Brian Howley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.P.P.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A public walk through visitation will be on Friday, June 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Yensel Basketball Scholarship Fund through the Northmont Education Foundation or to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved