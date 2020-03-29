Home

Patricia ZDESAR

Patricia ZDESAR Obituary
ZDESAR, Patricia Catherine Age 85, of Springboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Patricia was born on May 15, 1934 in Cleveland, OH to the late George and Katherine (Blum) Miklus. She worked as an Accounting Tech at Eaton Corp many years. Patricia loved gardening, her pets, and spending quality time with her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Zdesar. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ernest; son, George (Mary) Zdesar; grandchildren, Steven Zdesar, Katie (Jeremy) Gray. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
