ZELENAK, Patricia A. Age 87 of Washington Twp, passed away at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township February 24, 2019. Patricia was born in Springfield, Ohio to Edwin Aidan Murphy Sr. and Mary Johanna Nachtrieb. She married Albert Zelenak April 14, 1952 and they had one daughter, Maryann. Patricia retired from Wright-Patterson AFB, where she worked as a contract administrator. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, sister, Mary Josephine Hinkle and brother Edwin Aidan Murphy, Jr. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Maryann, several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Graveside Service 1:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2018 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019