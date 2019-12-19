Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
BELL, Patrick L. "Tiny" Age 74 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Tiny retired from the State of Ohio as a c orrections officer. He was a former umpire for N.A.B.L. and the OHSAA. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tiny was also an avid Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Linda (Kilby) Bell, sons: Chris (Jennifer) Bell of MI, Michael (Perrin) Wilson of FL, grandchildren: Hunter, Brandon, Aleksander, Justin, Lucas, Jaxon, sister-in-law: Kathy (David) Clemmons of FL, brother-in-law: Kenneth (Barbie) Luther of Tipp City, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dallas Lee and Mildred (Geyer) Bell, father-in-law: James Kilby Sr., mother-in-law: Eunice Gross and brother-in-law: James Kilby Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Michigan. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
