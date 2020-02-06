Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery Chapel
Patrick COFFEY Obituary
COFFEY, Patrick A. Age 74, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday February 4, 2020. A lifelong Baha'I, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothea Coffey in Zanesville, OH. He proudly served in the US Air Force, rising to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged. In the military, he learned the electronics skills he later used in his career in traffic signal maintenance. He was a public servant for over 30 years, serving in Zanesville, Upper Arlington and City of Columbus. He suffered his first traumatic brain injury while working for the City of Zanesville. Although he was thrown 50 feet with no helmet from the top of a bucket truck and suffered nausea and the bright light syndrome typical of traumatic brain injuries, his condition was not diagnosed until decades later when he developed dizziness and suffered numerous additional falls. He is survived by wife Cynthia Rush Coffey; brother Tim and sister-in-law Ruth Ellen of South Carolina; daughter Lara Coffey of Florida; and numerous cousins. A Funeral Service will be 11am Saturday February 8, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
