DAHLINGHAUS, Patrick Jon 65, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with his sister, niece, and friend, Cheryl by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH to Cecil F. and Naomi (Sullivan) Dahlinghaus on June 25, 1954. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in special education and worked for many years with the mentally challenged before retiring. He recently was working with Adult Protective Services as a guardian. Pat loved to travel and collect pottery. He was very interested in the environment and loved sea turtles. Pat was a big supporter of the Toledo Zoo and other local environment agencies. Pat is survived by his family; including sisters, Ann Taylor; nieces, Nicole Haacke, Amanda Block; nephew, James Block; great-nieces and great-nephews, Marcus and Malaysia McElroy, Ryan Easter, Jessica Block, Taylor Davis; special great-niece, Alicia Rock; many other family members; and countless friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private for the family. To view the service via live stream please visit Patrick's page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609, Planned Pethood, P.O. Box 350908 Toledo, OH 43635, or the charity of your choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020