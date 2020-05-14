Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick DAHLINGHAUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick DAHLINGHAUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick DAHLINGHAUS Obituary
DAHLINGHAUS, Patrick Jon 65, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with his sister, niece, and friend, Cheryl by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH to Cecil F. and Naomi (Sullivan) Dahlinghaus on June 25, 1954. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in special education and worked for many years with the mentally challenged before retiring. He recently was working with Adult Protective Services as a guardian. Pat loved to travel and collect pottery. He was very interested in the environment and loved sea turtles. Pat was a big supporter of the Toledo Zoo and other local environment agencies. Pat is survived by his family; including sisters, Ann Taylor; nieces, Nicole Haacke, Amanda Block; nephew, James Block; great-nieces and great-nephews, Marcus and Malaysia McElroy, Ryan Easter, Jessica Block, Taylor Davis; special great-niece, Alicia Rock; many other family members; and countless friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private for the family. To view the service via live stream please visit Patrick's page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609, Planned Pethood, P.O. Box 350908 Toledo, OH 43635, or the charity of your choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -