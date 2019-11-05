|
FERGUSON, Patrick Joseph "Joe" Of Dayton, passed away on Friday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 91. For 68 years, he was a beloved husband to Rosemary Ferguson (nee Giordano). He is survived by son Joseph Ferguson; daughter Karen (Rue) Wampler; grandchildren Steven (Amanda) Wampler, Sean (Cara) Wampler and Kyle Wampler; great grand children Rosemary and Elizabeth Wampler; and his extended family in Chicago, Illinois He joined the Navy at not quite 18, but found his true calling in the U.S. Air Force where he served with the 6147th Tactical Combat Group during the Korean war and later with the Allied Forces in Southern Europe, before retiring as a Master Sgt. With his donation to the Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift program, he continues to serve. A natural athlete, he competed in baseball leagues and tournaments all over the world. He was known for his quick wit, sharp memory, pride in all things Irish and slipping his grandsons money when he thought no one was looking. His family wishes to thank , especially Heather, Missy and Chaplain Dave, for the exceptional care he received. Formal services will be held at a later date, but family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life on, what would have been his 92nd birthday, Friday, November 8 from 4 to 7 pm at the Milton Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton 45403.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019