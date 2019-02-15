Home

FRANCE, Jr., Patrick It is with a heavy heart that the family of Patrick France Jr., husband and father to seven children, announces his passing after his arduous battle with cancer, on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 82. Patrick was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Patrick France Sr. and Mildred France Lipcaman. Patrick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 50 years, Penny France, his seven children, Susie Schuck (Andrew), Linda Royal, Chris (Tracy), Cherie Cooper (Robert), P.J. (Janet), Kim France, and Joe (Adri), his 10 grand-children, Carrie, Jabe, Shannon, Matt, Katie, Andrew, Jessie, Jake, Morgyn, Emily and 6 great grandchildren, Mikayla, Jeffrey, Jaiden, Jocelynn, Levi and Ellie. A devoted husband and father, Patrick worked at GM for over 30 years before retiring to do what he loved most: spend time with his family, golf, hang on to hope while watching the Browns play, and tell great jokes and stories. His family will always remember how he provided for them, his quick wit, unconditional love and his sharp mind.
