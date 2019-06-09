JUDY, Patrick Jay KETTERING, OH It is with sadness that the family of Patrick Jay Judy shares of his unexpected passing on June 5, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. He was 47 years old. Patrick resided in Kettering, OH, but was formerly of Adrian. He was born on October 10, 1971, in Adrian to Ray and Gisela (Schmid) Judy. Patrick was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. He was Valedictorian for the graduating class of 1990 at Madison High School and graduated from Adrian College in 1997. Patrick worked in IT for R&L Carriers. He will always be remembered by his family and friends as a generous, kind person. In addition to his mother, Gisela, Patrick is survived by three brothers, Terry (Starr), Richard (Sherry), and Timothy Judy; one uncle, Joe Judy; three aunts, Glenda, Linda, and Nancy; 10 nephews and nieces, Terry Jr. (Michelle) Judy, Robert Judy, Casandra (Jason) Shadoan, Rachel Gobba, Heather Gobba, Janelle (Adam) Marks, Justin Judy, Tyler Judy, Trevor (Rachel) Judy, Nicole (Heath) Ries; and 11 great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray; three uncles, Junior, Melvin, and Lonny Judy; two aunts, Natalie and Helen; a niece, Sara Gentry-Dorris; and a great niece, Lily. Visitation for Patrick will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the service presided over by Patrick's niece, Nicole Ries. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Because of Patrick's love for his pets and of all animals, memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary