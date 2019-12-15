|
|
KELLY, Patrick Timothy Passed away December 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on April 23, 1942 to William Kelly and Dorothy Duvall Kelly in Cincinnati, Ohio. Survived by his wife of 55 wonderful years, Judith; children Erin Wolfe (Devon) and Mike Kelly (Miles); grandchildren Michael, Christopher, and Emily Wolfe and Anna and Aidan Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Vincent Vincent and Tanya Knoechel. Pat had a lifelong love of learning. He received a BA from Xavier University and an MA from the University of Dayton. He taught English at Sinclair Community College, Central State University, and Wright State University. He was known for his incredible sense of humor and clever wit. This, combined with his love and knowledge of music, film, literature, and baseball, made him a delight to know. He also believed deeply in the inherent goodness of all people and was passionate about opposing discrimination in any form. Visitation for Patrick will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home on December 19 from 5:00 to 8:00pm, with a Scripture Service and Sharing of Memories beginning at 7:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on December 20 at 11am at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave, Dayton. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019