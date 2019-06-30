KEYES, Patrick Joseph Age 67, Hendersonville North Carolina, formerly of Cambridge, Ohio, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2019, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Keyes and Grace (McDonough) Keyes; his brother Billy and his sister Mimi. Left to mourn his passing are: his wife Donna; his 3 sons; Patrick (Cecelie) Keyes of Centralia Washington; Lane (Andrea) Keyes of Canton, Georgia; Joseph (Elizabeth) Keyes of Paducah, Kentucky, and daughter, Katherine (Cory) Durand of Christiansburg, Virginia; 6 grandchildren, Lila, Amelia, Lincoln, Patrick, Lilly and Violet; 4 sisters, Cammy (Glenn) Dryden, Jeanne (Larry) Beachler, Peggy (Mike) Cecil, and Anna Keyes; as well as numerous cousins and friends. Patrick grew up in Centerville Ohio, attended Archbishop Alter High School, and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Fisheries Management. He worked in the Fisheries Department of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He started out as a Fisheries Manager, working in a number of Ohio fisheries, and eventually became Fisheries Superintendent in Senecaville, Ohio. After retiring, he worked as an independent fresh water pond consultant for a number of years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 30 years and also participated in fundraising for St. Benedict's School as a popular bingo caller. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a convivial and well read man, with a great sense of humor. Besides his family, Pat most loved being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter, hiker, gardener and naturalist. He studied natural history all of his life and was knowledgeable about rocks, minerals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, trees and the environment. Kind and giving, Pat was a good husband, loving father, beloved brother, and he treasured his grandchildren, saying grandchildren made it all worthwhile. Services will be held July 13 at Christ Our Light Church, Cambridge, OH. Visitation 10 AM - 12 Noon with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Benedict Catholic School, 220 N. 7th St., Cambridge, OH 43725. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019