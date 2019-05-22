MARSH, Patrick A. 66 of Largo, Florida formerly of Huber Heights, OH passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. He was born in Dayton, OH on July 25, 1952. Preceded in death by parents Christeen Priest and Phillip Marsh, and nephew Ian Bailey. Pat is survived by his wife, Pam. Son Chris Marsh (Amy), daughter Stacey Allen (Tony). Grandchildren Deschna, Gabe, Mason, Natalie and Ellie. Brothers Mike & Brad, sisters Marcia & Suzy. Nephew Andy Marsh (Cherie). Great nephews Adyn & Avery. Great nieces Lacey & Alexes. Pat was active military in the Air Force 1971-1975. And he retired from Chrysler in Dayton in 2004. He then moved to Florida in the winter and Marblehead Ohio in the summer. He was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and was involved with Amvets. He was the life of the party and loved by so many. Pat will be cremated. And there will be a Celebration of Life at his lake house this summer. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary