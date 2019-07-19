|
MIDDLETON, Patrick J. Age 49 of Kettering passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019. Patrick was preceded in death by his grandmother, Magdalene Moorman; paternal grandparents, Bernice and Charles Middleton; uncles, David J. and Jerry Moorman and a cousin, Shawn Moorman. He is survived by his parents, James and Stephanie Middleton; a sister, Mindy Breeding; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy (Bonnie); nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Kara, Josiah, Madalene Middleton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Monday, July 22 at Holy Trinity Church. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019