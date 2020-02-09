Home

Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Patrick MURPHY
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Mr. Pitiful’s
Main Street
Cincinnati, IL
MURPHY, Patrick Passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Jane Murphy, survived by three older brothers Dennis, Terence & Kevin (Lynn) & 9 nieces & nephews. Pat was born June 14, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio & attended Holy Angels for grade school & graduated from Oakwood High School, where he was a star pitcher for their baseball team. He went on to Ohio State University & graduated in 1979. At that time, he entered the restaurant business with Victoria Station & worked his way up to management winding up in the 1980's as a General Manager for their Fort Lauderdale & North Miami locations. Relocating to Cincinnati he became the General Manager of the Pavilion in Mount Adams. In the 1990's he went to Pittsburgh & became one of the senior managers of the Grand Concourse, a premier seafood restaurant on their waterfront. Perhaps his 1st love was bartending & around 2002 he started bartending at Head First Sports Pub in Cincinnati. For the next 17 years Pat developed an enormous following working many of the Bengal games (even though he was a die-hard Browns fan). Pat will be greatly missed by family & friends. A huge supporter of Cincinnati Police & Fire, in lieu of flowers send donations to Cincinnati Police Museum www.police-museum.org. There will be celebration of his life resembling an Irish Wake Sunday, Feb. 9th @ 2:00 P. M. at Mr. Pitiful's on Main Street in Cincinnati, www.mrpitifulsotr.com. The mayor of Cincinnati has declared Feb. 9th to be "Pat Murphy Day". Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
