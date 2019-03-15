NAVIN, Patrick John "Pat" Was born on September 9, 1927 and passed away on March 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irene (Ey); 8 children - Dan (Diane), Don (Betty), Nancy Lee (John), Sue Powers (Bill), Trish Lachey (Dave), Rich (Mary), Dennis (Laurie), and Carolyn Zimmer (Doug); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Pat graduated high school in 1945 from St. Charles in Columbus and obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering from Ohio State University in 1951. He enlisted in the Navy upon graduating from high school and was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserves in 1951. Pat started his professional career with the Leeds & Northrup Company, then moved on to work for Sinclair Oil and Denison Engineering before, ultimately, starting his own manufacturer's rep firm, the PJ Navin Company. He retired in 1999, spending much time with family, friends and watching the grandchildren play sports. Pat was a man of deep faith in God and lived a life of the highest integrity. The family is extremely thankful for the wonderful care given to Pat by the nurses and doctors at Sycamore Hospital and the fabulous people at . A memorial service celebrating Pat's life will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or St. Henry Catholic Church. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary