1/
Patrick O'MALLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'MALLEY, Patrick Edward

Passed away on November 18, 2020, at home in Dayton, Ohio. Pat was known for warm greetings, a great sense of humor and epic storytelling. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Martin. He is survived by his wife Ann, his children Patrick (Kate) O'Malley of Bartlett, Illinois, Annie (Frankie) Weatherspoon of Dayton, Ohio, Coleen O'Malley (Tim Mullane) of Wewahitchka, Florida, and Erin O'Malley of Dayton, Ohio, and grandchildren Patrick John, Michael and Molly O'Malley, Na'Tosha, Sierra, Frank, McGuigan, and

Callaghan Weatherspoon, Keli and Patrick Grady Newhall,

Joseph Mullane. Also survived by his siblings: William O'Malley of Texas, Rose O'Malley of Illinois, and Kevin O'Malley of

Illinois. A private mass will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mona Guerrier Fallen Scholarship at the University of Dayton (300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7051) or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420). Arrangements in care of


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved