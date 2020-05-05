|
ALLEN, Patsy J. 81, of Enon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born September 18, 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Kenneth & Evelyn (Sine) Rankin. Patsy retired from WPAFB in 1990. She loved gardening, sewing, baking and loved the Lord. One of her favorite things was attending craft festivals, especially her hometown Apple Butter Festival. Patsy is survived by her children Rhonda Savage, Randall Allen, Denise (Charles) Sherwood and Scott (Jeri) Haefner; sister Jeanette Evans; grandchildren Christopher Biddle, Kyle Savage, Chelsea Savage, Nickolas Sherwood, Brittany Sherwood, Tristan Allen, Cameron (Amber) Haefner and Amanda (Nick) Jordan; great-grandchildren Camdyn Havens, Hunter Jordan and Jewel Lin Haefner; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Allen; husband Kenny Shear; and brother Gene Rankin. Private services will be held in the Chapel at Rose Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Bowman officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 5, 2020