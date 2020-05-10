|
DELEHANTY, Patsy Inez "Nanny" Age 81 of Vandalia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born May 28, 1938 in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of the late John C. & Alma G. (Benson) Goins. Nanny was part-owner of Salem Upholstery and later worked at Elder Beerman Northwest in the Regency Department. She also worked as a cashier at Fox Cleaners in Vandalia. Nanny enjoyed gardening, canning and sitting on the patio feeding and watching birds and black and gray squirrels. Preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Sam Goins, Nanny is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard Delehanty of Vandalia; 2 children, Connie Kelley (Andrew) of Springboro and Tony Baker (Susan) of Hillsboro; 5 step-children, Delilah Oakes (Charlie), Mike Baker (Mary), Rick Delehanty (Colleen), Kevin Delehanty (Martha) and Jill Arness; numerous grandchildren, and one great-grandson, Jaxson Hickey; 2 brothers, John C. Goins (Becky) and Curly Goins; one sister, Carolyn Harris (Norman); as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Nanny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family services have been entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458 in Nanny's honor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020