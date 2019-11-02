Home

DOEBLER, Patsy R. Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019. Patsy was born July 23, 1936 in Middletown, OH to the late Joseph and Dorothy I. (Pierce) Fishbaugh. Patsy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Glenn R. Doebler Sr.; son, Rick (Kitty) Doebler; daughter, Cindy (Paul) Senay and three grandchildren, Lindsey Doebler, Joseph Senay and Matthew Senay. A visitation for Patsy will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Joan Armstrong officiating. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Doebler family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 2, 2019
